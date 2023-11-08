We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $616.3 million, up 81.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.89 million, representing a surprise of -3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -85.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Cash Costs per ounce - Timmins Operation: $1,565 versus $1,445.33 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Cash Costs per ounce - San Vicente Operation: $19.19 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.45.
- Cash Costs per ounce - Shahuindo Operation: $971 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $967.20.
- Cash Costs per ounce - Dolores Operation: $954 compared to the $1,243.80 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver: 896 Koz compared to the 939.3 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.
- AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation: $1,488 versus $1,621.86 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver: 779 Koz versus 609.72 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver: 555 Koz versus 610.42 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold: 27 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 25.41 Koz.
- Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production): 5,687 Koz versus 5,985.85 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold: 32.4 Koz versus 33.86 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.
- AISC per ounce - San Vicente Operation: $21.37 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.28.
Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.