Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $834.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $838.94 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world: $232.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $175.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
Shares of Amdocs have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

