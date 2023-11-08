Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Masimo (MASI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Masimo (MASI - Free Report) reported $478.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $502.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +6.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-healthcare: $171.10 million compared to the $177.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $307.80 million compared to the $329.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Non-healthcare: $55.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.14 million.
  • Gross Profit- Healthcare: $185.60 million versus $194.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Masimo have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

