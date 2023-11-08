Back to top

Image: Bigstock

National Health Investors (NHI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $80.11 million, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $62.26 million versus $58.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $5.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.20 million.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $12.37 million compared to the $11.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings per common share- Diluted: $0.68 compared to the $0.70 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for National Health Investors here>>>

Shares of National Health Investors have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise