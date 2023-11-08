Back to top

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $4.18 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of -3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums: $194 million compared to the $249.35 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other Revenues: $125 million compared to the $150.30 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net investment income: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $542 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $643.71 million.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Run-off: $413 million versus $444.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Life: $299 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.98 million.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Annuities: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $162 million compared to the $148.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings- Life: -$73 million versus $18.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings- Annuities: $319 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $290.30 million.
  • Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other: -$15 million versus -$24.11 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings- Run-off: $95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$23.44 million.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

