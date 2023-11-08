Back to top

Image: Bigstock

IAC (IAC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, IAC (IAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, down 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.30, compared to -$1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Angi Inc: $371.80 million compared to the $377.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith: $417.50 million compared to the $417.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Search: $166.10 million versus $160.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Revenue- Emerging & Other: $158.40 million versus $150.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital: $212.10 million versus $213.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue: $211.30 million compared to the $206.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$2.40 million compared to the -$2.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Angi Inc- Angi Ads and Leads: $292 million compared to the $340.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc: $25.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.21 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith: $68.30 million compared to the $67.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$20.80 million versus -$23.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other: $15 million compared to the $9.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for IAC here>>>

Shares of IAC have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IAC Inc. (IAC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise