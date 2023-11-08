Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $343.01 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to -$0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $337.86 million, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ashford Hospitality Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Other hotel revenue: $19.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Food and beverage: $52.21 million versus $50.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Rooms: $270.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $266.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Other: $0.67 million compared to the $0.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.99 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.24.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ashford Hospitality Trust here>>>

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

