Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (
HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $467 million, up 29.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Robinhood Markets, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Assets Under Custody - Total: $86.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.24 billion. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA): $23.30 million compared to the $23.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. DARTs - Options: 600 thousand versus 657.08 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. DARTs - Equities: 1,600 thousand compared to the 1,703.79 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Net interest revenues: $251 million compared to the $258.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +96.1% year over year. Revenues- Transaction-based - Equities: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Revenues- Transaction-based - Cryptocurrencies: $23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.9%. Revenues- Transaction-based - Other: $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +450%. Revenues- Transaction-based revenues: $185 million versus $199.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%. Revenues- Net interest revenues - Margin interest: $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.6%. Revenues- Transaction-based - Options: $124 million compared to the $132.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Robinhood Markets, Inc. here>>>
Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $467 million, up 29.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Robinhood Markets, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Robinhood Markets, Inc. here>>>
- Assets Under Custody - Total: $86.5 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $89.24 billion.
- Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA): $23.30 million compared to the $23.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- DARTs - Options: 600 thousand versus 657.08 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- DARTs - Equities: 1,600 thousand compared to the 1,703.79 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Net interest revenues: $251 million compared to the $258.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +96.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Transaction-based - Equities: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
- Revenues- Transaction-based - Cryptocurrencies: $23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.9%.
- Revenues- Transaction-based - Other: $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +450%.
- Revenues- Transaction-based revenues: $185 million versus $199.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.1% change.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24%.
- Revenues- Net interest revenues - Margin interest: $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.6%.
- Revenues- Transaction-based - Options: $124 million compared to the $132.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.