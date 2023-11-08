Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Xponential Fitness (XPOF - Free Report) reported $80.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was -21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xponential Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales: 15% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13%.
  • Franchise revenue: $36.43 million versus $36.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
  • Franchise marketing fund revenue: $6.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%.
  • Merchandise revenue: $8.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35%.
  • Other service revenue: $16.04 million versus $10.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52% change.
  • Equipment revenue: $12.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
Shares of Xponential Fitness have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

