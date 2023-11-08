Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Accuray (ARAY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.89 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.69 million, representing a surprise of +6.35%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Accuray performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Order Backlog - Total: $489.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $498.91 million.
  • Net Orders: $31.74 million versus $33.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Orders: $63.73 million versus $71.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Services: $50.54 million compared to the $51.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Products: $53.35 million compared to the $46.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.
Shares of Accuray have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

