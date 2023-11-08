Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Primerica (PRI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Primerica (PRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $713.21 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.28, compared to $3.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702.3 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Client Asset Values: $91.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.02 billion.
  • Life Insurance Policies Issued: 88,589 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 80,661.
  • Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period: 139,053 compared to the 137,808 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Recruits: 92,269 versus 99,969 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $34.73 million versus $33.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.7% change.
  • Revenues- Commissions and fees: $238.90 million versus $227.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Revenues- Other, net: $18.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Revenues- Net premiums: $420.67 million compared to the $420.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products: $218.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products: $52.10 million compared to the $49.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance: $428.77 million versus $424.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health: $13.44 million versus $15.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>

Shares of Primerica have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Primerica, Inc. (PRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise