Compared to Estimates, HCI Group (HCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.64 million, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to -$5.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +291.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HCI Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $9.38 million versus $7.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.4% change.
  • Policy fee income: $1.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Net premiums earned: $122.16 million compared to the $114.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
  • Other: $0.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -80.2%.
Shares of HCI Group have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

