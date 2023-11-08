Back to top

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Montrose Environmental (MEG - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.94 million, up 28.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.96 million, representing a surprise of +2.42%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Montrose Environmental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Assessment, Permitting and Response: $57.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.21 million.
  • Revenues- Remediation & Reuse: $60.46 million compared to the $52.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Measurements & Analysis: $50.47 million versus $47.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Montrose Environmental have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

