Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Equity (AEL) Q3 Earnings

American Equity Investment (AEL - Free Report) reported $586.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.09 million, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Equity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Premiums and other considerations: $2.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
  • Net investment income: $586.61 million versus $561.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Annuity product charges: $84.32 million compared to the $62.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Surrender charges: $45.55 million compared to the $23.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Lifetime income benefit rider fees: $38.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.95 million.
  • Other revenue: $20.76 million versus $17.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.9% change.
Shares of American Equity have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

