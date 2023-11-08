We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cabot (CBT) Unveils REPLASBLAK Masterbatch Product Family
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) has launched its new REPLASBLAK product range of certified circular black masterbatches. It has announced three products as the company's first-ever International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) certified black masterbatch products powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions with this launch.
The EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform is intended to offer products with sustainable content and dependable performance at an industrial scale. It will provide sustainable reinforcing carbons and other performance materials in three categories of sustainability — recovered, renewable and reduced.
Increased environmental challenges are driving increased demand for black masterbatch solutions that promote a circular, sustainable economy while lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in a variety of industries, including automotive, agricultural, packaging and construction.
This REPLASBLAK portfolio advances the sustainability journey by developing innovative products and processes that improve the environment. Cabot has the resources and knowledge to develop creative solutions that help customers solve their sustainability concerns while meeting Cabot's sustainability objectives as the leading global maker of black masterbatch.
Shares of Cabot have gained 2.5% over the past year against a 12.3% decline of its industry.
Cabot, on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 call, said that it expects the challenging macroeconomic situation to continue in fiscal 2024, particularly in the near term.
Despite the challenging environment, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $6.30-$6.80 in fiscal 2024, led by sustained growth in the Reinforcement Materials unit. Furthermore, assuming stable feedstock prices, the company projects solid operating cash flow driven by strong EBITDA.
Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
