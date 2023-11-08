Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Fidelity National (FIS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.9%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion, representing a surprise of -31.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Banking Solutions: $1.76 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenue- Capital Market Solutions: $677 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $690.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other: $56 million versus $58.13 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions: $783 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $762.98 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions: $332 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.65 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other: -$45 million versus -$79.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Fidelity National have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

