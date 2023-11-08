Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Steven Madden (SHOO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported revenue of $552.73 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $545.09 million, representing a surprise of +1.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commission and licensing fee income: $2.89 million versus $2.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change.
  • Total Revenue- Net Sales: $549.85 million versus $552.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer: $116.40 million compared to the $134.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Wholesale: $433.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $408.57 million.
Shares of Steven Madden have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

