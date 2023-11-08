Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Everi Holdings (EVRI) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $206.6 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +12.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Everi Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $111.54 million versus $112.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
  • Revenue- FinTech: $95.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Technology Solutions: $39.77 million versus $39.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Games: $56.47 million versus $56.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Everi Holdings have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

