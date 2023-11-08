Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New York Times (NYT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

New York Times Co. (NYT - Free Report) reported $598.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $589.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +27.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how New York Times performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Digital-only subscriptions: 9,410 compared to the 9,383 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total subscriptions Digital & Print: 10,080 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,057.
  • Print subscriptions: 670 versus 671 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total digital-only subscription revenues: $282.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $281.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Digital: $75 million versus $73.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Advertising Revenues- Total Print: $42.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenue- Other: $62.66 million compared to the $62.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
  • Subtotal print subscription revenues: $136.35 million versus $135.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Revenue- Advertising: $117.11 million versus $110.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $418.58 million versus $417.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for New York Times here>>>

Shares of New York Times have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The New York Times Company (NYT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise