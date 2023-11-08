Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GoPro (GPRO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, GoPro (GPRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $294.3 million, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.02 million, representing a surprise of +4.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoPro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units shipped - Camera: 923 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 791.4 thousand.
  • Subscribers: 2.5 million versus 2.5 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price: $319 compared to the $355.13 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of GoPro have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

