Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $935 million, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $932.23 million, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reynolds Consumer Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Unallocated: -$6 million compared to the -$1.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $312 million compared to the $318.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Presto Products: $152 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $149.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware: $233 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage: $244 million compared to the $227.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated: -$29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking: $51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.65 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products: $31 million compared to the $25.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware: $41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.25 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage: $71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.30 million.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

