Compared to Estimates, Waters (WAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Waters (WAT - Free Report) reported $711.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $2.84 for the same period compares to $2.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724.83 million, representing a surprise of -1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Waters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Water Division: $629.35 million compared to the $634.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- TA Division: $82.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $87.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Net Sales-Markets-Academic & Government: $80.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.97 million.
  • Service net sales- TA service: $25.06 million versus $22.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service sales: $263.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $246.98 million.
  • Product Net Sales- Waters instrument systems: $262.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $281.46 million.
  • Product Net Sales- Chemistry consumables: $128.65 million versus $131.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Product Net Sales- TA instrument systems: $57.29 million versus $63.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service net sales- Waters service: $238.56 million versus $224.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Markets-Industrial: $209.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.90 million.
  • Net Sales-Markets-Pharmaceutical: $421.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $410.69 million.
  • Product sales: $448.08 million compared to the $476.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Waters have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

