SeaWorld (SEAS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

SeaWorld (SEAS - Free Report) reported $548.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $1.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $547.77 million, representing a surprise of +0.09%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SeaWorld performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenue per capita: $76.90 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $77.47.
  • Attendance: 7,100 versus 7,046 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Admissions per capita: $42.05 compared to the $42.98 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • In-Park per capita spending: $34.85 versus $34.78 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Food, merchandise and other: $248.46 million compared to the $247.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Admissions: $299.79 million compared to the $306.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
Shares of SeaWorld have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

