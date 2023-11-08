Back to top

Compared to Estimates, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) reported $104.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 38.5%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.95 million, representing a surprise of +8.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Unit volume - MasterCraft: 494 compared to the 408 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales Unit volume - Crest: 362 compared to the 388 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales Unit volume - Aviara: 25 versus 35 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Consolidated net sales per unit: $118 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.58.
  • Net sales per unit - MasterCraft: $154 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.98.
  • Net sales per unit - Crest: $51 compared to the $56.54 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales per unit - Aviara: $396 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $300.
  • Consolidated unit sales volume: 881 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 831.
  • Net sales- Crest: $18.47 million compared to the $22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Aviara: $9.91 million compared to the $10.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- MasterCraft: $75.84 million versus $61.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

