Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Adient (ADNT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Adient (ADNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -1.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Adient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia: $748 million versus $742.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$28 million compared to the -$25.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- America: $1.84 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Net Sales- EMEA: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Adient here>>>

Shares of Adient have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Adient (ADNT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise