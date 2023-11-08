Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Middleby (MIDD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Middleby (MIDD - Free Report) reported revenue of $980.65 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.35, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29, the EPS surprise was +2.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Middleby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commercial Foodservice: $634.01 million versus $644.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Revenue- Residential Kitchen: $179.98 million compared to the $201.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Food Processing: $166.67 million versus $173.55 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Middleby have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

