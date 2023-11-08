We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TEGNA (TGNA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TEGNA’s (TGNA - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.71% but decreased 40% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues decreased 11.2% year over year to $713.3 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25%. The year-over-year decline was due to the reduction of political revenues from the mid-term election cycle last year and a fall in Advertising and Marketing Services revenues.
Since the termination of the merger agreement with Standard General in May, TEGNA has committed to more than $0.8 billion in share repurchases this year, through both ASR programs and the settlement of the merger termination fee in shares.
TEGNA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote
Quarter in Details
Subscription (53% of revenues) revenues increased 0.1% year over year to $377.9 million, driven by contractual rate increases and partially offset by subscriber declines.
Advertising and Marketing services (43.8% of revenues) revenues decreased 2.6% year over year to $312.4 million due to continued macroeconomic headwinds. However, third-quarter 2023 advertising trends saw sequential improvement from the prior quarter.
Political (1.6% of revenues) revenues were $11.6 million, down from $92.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Other revenues (1.6% of revenues) were $11.3 million, down 6.5% year over year.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased 37.6% year over year to $165.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 990 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period to 23.3%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses (80.7% of revenues) of $575.7 million were up 1.5% year over year. This increase was driven by programming costs, partially offset by operational expense management improvements.
Non-GAAP operating income decreased 41.7% year over year to $137.5 million. The operating margin contracted 1,010 bps from the year-ago period to 19.3%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sep 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $553 million.
Total debt was $3 billion and net leverage was 2.61 times as of Sep 30, 2023.
Free cash flow in the third quarter was $60.1 million compared with $112 million reported in the previous quarter.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
TEGNA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , AST SpaceMobile (ASTS - Free Report) and Genius Sports Limited (GENI - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While NTES sports a Zacks Rank #1, ASTS and GENI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of NetEase have gained 54% year to date. NTES is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.
Shares of AST SpaceMobile have declined 17.6% year to date. ASTS is slated to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 13.
Shares of Genius Sports Limited have gained 51.3% year to date. GENI is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 13.