Compared to Estimates, Roblox (RBLX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $839.45 million, up 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.45, compared to -$0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $829.26 million, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bookings: $839.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $829.22 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): 70,200 thousand versus 70,049.6 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Hours Engaged: 16,040 thousand compared to the 15,121.47 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW: 19,400 thousand compared to the 19,060.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC: 16,200 thousand compared to the 16,554.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada: 15,700 thousand versus 15,360.33 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe: 18,900 thousand compared to the 19,521.67 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Roblox have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

