Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC - Free Report) reported $677.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528.8 million, representing a surprise of +28.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +480.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UWM Holdings Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Loan production income: $288.93 million versus $276.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $94.85 million versus $97.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Loan servicing income: $200.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $199.37 million.
  • Revenue- Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: $92.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$110.87 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for UWM Holdings Corporation here>>>

Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise