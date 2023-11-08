Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kellanova (K) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +13.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change: -26.4% versus -14.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Reported growth: -0.2% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change: 11.3% compared to the 10.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change: -10.2% compared to the -6.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 9.9% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales - North America - Forex impact - YoY change: -0.1% versus -0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales - Europe - Volume impact - YoY change: -7.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.6%.
  • Net sales- Latin America: $338 million versus $326.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Net sales- AMEA: $657 million compared to the $709.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Europe: $616 million compared to the $626.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- North America: $2.33 billion compared to the $2.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Corporate: -$1 million versus -$1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>

Shares of Kellanova have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kellanova (K) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise