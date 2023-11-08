We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Considering 10% Job Cuts in Key Businesses
Citigroup Inc.’s (C - Free Report) managers and consultants working on its reorganization plan have discussed job cuts of at least 10% in several major businesses. The news was first reported by CNBC, which cited people with knowledge of the process.
The reorganization, internally known as "Project Bora Bora" per CNBC, will simplify the Wall Street giant’s business and boost its stock price. While the move was expected to result in job cuts, the scale of layoffs and cost savings will be estimated in the current quarter.
The workforce reduction plan will eliminate co-heads, regional managers and other employees with overlapping responsibilities.
Per sources, Citigroup will let chiefs of staff and chief administrative officers across the company go this month. Moreover, operations staff, who aided divisions that have been divested or reorganized, have a high risk of being laid off, per people familiar with the matter.
Particularly, in September, Citigroupannounced an organizational restructuring to simplify and eliminate extra management layers. This will make the decision-making process swifter, drive increased accountability and enhance the focus on clients.
The new model removes management layers in Personal Banking & Wealth Management, and the Institutional Clients Group. The bank also reduces existing regional layers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Specifically, the leaders of each of C’s five main businesses — Banking, Markets, Services, Global Wealth Management and U.S. Personal Banking — will report directly to CEO Jane Fraser and be members of the executive management team.
The company also consolidates the leadership of the firm’s international business under Ernesto Torres Cantú, Head of International. Also, the Banking and International segments will share a common management team to facilitate better connectivity for clients.
Over the past six months, shares of Citigroup have declined 9.8% against the industry’s rise of 4.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Citigroup carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
