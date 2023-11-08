Snap-on (SNA) Buys Mountz, Bolsters Torque Tools Offering

Snap-on Incorporated ( SNA Quick Quote SNA - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Mountz, Inc., a renowned provider of torque tools and solutions. Snap-on paid about $40 million in cash for the deal. This strategic move holds great promise for both companies, as well as the industries they serve. Mountz will be part of SNA’s Commercial & Industrial Group. The deal is a win-win for both companies. By integrating Mountz's torque expertise with Snap-on's wide range of hand tools, the combined entity will be in a stronger position to offer comprehensive solutions to industries like automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and electronics. The acquisition will allow Mountz to tap into Snap-on's vast distribution network, gaining access to new markets and customers. Similarly, Snap-on will benefit from Mountz's established customer base and relationships. The acquisition of Mountz fully complements Snap-on’s professional hand tools and related products business. It signifies Snap-on's commitment to further enhancing its offerings and capabilities in the torque tools segment. The addition of Mountz is set to facilitate the expansion of Snap-on’s torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing. Snap-on's acquisition of Mountz marks a milestone in the tools and equipment industry. The amalgamation of Snap-on's legacy of quality and Mountz's precision torque expertise creates a powerful synergy that promises to deliver enhanced solutions to industries around the world. As both companies move forward, the market can anticipate a new era of innovation and excellence in torque tools and related products. Shares of SNA have lost 2% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 8.2%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion
Snap-on’s robust business model helps enhance value-creation processes, which, in turn, improves safety, quality of service, customer satisfaction and innovation. The company’s growth strategy focuses on three critical areas, namely enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding critical industries in emerging markets.
Moreover, Snap-on is dedicated to various strategic principles and processes aimed at creating value in areas like RCI. The RCI process is designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, beside helping Snap-on to boost sales and margins, and generate savings. Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Other Hot Stocks
We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. ( GIII Quick Quote GIII - Free Report) , PVH Corp. ( PVH Quick Quote PVH - Free Report) and lululemon athletica ( LULU Quick Quote LULU - Free Report) . G-III Apparel Group is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 526.6%, on average. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.4% and 14.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. PVH Corp specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3.7% and 15.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. lululemon is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 18.1% and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
Image: Shutterstock
Snap-on (SNA) Buys Mountz, Bolsters Torque Tools Offering
Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Mountz, Inc., a renowned provider of torque tools and solutions. Snap-on paid about $40 million in cash for the deal. This strategic move holds great promise for both companies, as well as the industries they serve. Mountz will be part of SNA’s Commercial & Industrial Group.
The deal is a win-win for both companies. By integrating Mountz's torque expertise with Snap-on's wide range of hand tools, the combined entity will be in a stronger position to offer comprehensive solutions to industries like automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and electronics.
The acquisition will allow Mountz to tap into Snap-on's vast distribution network, gaining access to new markets and customers. Similarly, Snap-on will benefit from Mountz's established customer base and relationships.
The acquisition of Mountz fully complements Snap-on’s professional hand tools and related products business. It signifies Snap-on's commitment to further enhancing its offerings and capabilities in the torque tools segment. The addition of Mountz is set to facilitate the expansion of Snap-on’s torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries, including aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing.
Snap-on's acquisition of Mountz marks a milestone in the tools and equipment industry. The amalgamation of Snap-on's legacy of quality and Mountz's precision torque expertise creates a powerful synergy that promises to deliver enhanced solutions to industries around the world. As both companies move forward, the market can anticipate a new era of innovation and excellence in torque tools and related products.
Shares of SNA have lost 2% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 8.2%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Conclusion
Snap-on’s robust business model helps enhance value-creation processes, which, in turn, improves safety, quality of service, customer satisfaction and innovation. The company’s growth strategy focuses on three critical areas, namely enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding critical industries in emerging markets.
Moreover, Snap-on is dedicated to various strategic principles and processes aimed at creating value in areas like RCI. The RCI process is designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, beside helping Snap-on to boost sales and margins, and generate savings.
Bet Your Bucks on These 3 Other Hot Stocks
We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) , PVH Corp. (PVH - Free Report) and lululemon athletica (LULU - Free Report) .
G-III Apparel Group is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 526.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.4% and 14.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
PVH Corp specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 3.7% and 15.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average.
lululemon is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 18.1% and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.