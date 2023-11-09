See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - free report >>
Rover Group (ROVR) and Pinterest (PINS) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week Brian is selected two names that are part of the gig economy.
The resumption of student loan payments and higher inflation people are looking for new and innovative ways to make money. These two stocks are platforms by which people can offer services or products to others and earn some extra money.
First up is Rover Group (ROVR - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company just reported earnings and beat on the top line and bottom line. We see from diving into the numbers that margins have significantly improved for this company and Brian believes that that should drive EPS even higher down the road.
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) is also Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and they just reported a strong quarter as well. Brian looks at the earnings history and estimate revisions for this stock as he did for Rover Group (ROVR - Free Report) and then looks at the longer term chart for PINS.