Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD - Free Report) reported revenue of $57.24 million, down 21.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.76 million, representing a surprise of -4.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allbirds, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores: 60 versus 63 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Store - United States: 45 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 46.
  • Store - International: 15 compared to the 18 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- International: $13.57 million versus $15.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- United States: $43.67 million compared to the $44.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allbirds, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

