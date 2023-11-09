Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Traeger (COOK) Q3 Earnings

Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported $117.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.5%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills: $56.60 million compared to the $57.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumables: $25.40 million compared to the $21.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Accessories: $35.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.
Shares of Traeger have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

