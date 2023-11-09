Back to top

Invitae (NVTA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Invitae (NVTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $121.24 million, down 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to -$0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.03 million, representing a surprise of +0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Invitae performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Other revenue: $3.68 million versus $3.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.
  • Total test revenue: $117.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
  • Test revenue- Data/services: $9.34 million compared to the $13.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Test revenue- Rare diseases: $23.30 million versus $21.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Test revenue - Oncology: $61.75 million compared to the $61.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Test revenue- Women's health: $26.86 million versus $24.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Invitae have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

