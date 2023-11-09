Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bloom Energy (BE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) reported revenue of $400.27 million, up 37% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.75 million, representing a surprise of +10.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bloom Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Installation: $21.92 million versus $29.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service: $47.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.48 million.
  • Revenue- Electricity: $25.84 million compared to the $18.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Product: $304.98 million versus $273.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Product: $122.14 million compared to the $92.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Service: -$9.84 million versus -$13.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Installation: -$3.99 million compared to the -$2.95 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bloom Energy here>>>

Shares of Bloom Energy have returned -13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise