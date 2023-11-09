Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, FleetCor Technologies (FLT - Free Report) reported revenue of $970.89 million, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.49, compared to $4.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $980.06 million, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FleetCor Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Spend volume - Corporate Payments: 39.45 million versus 37.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues, net per room night - Lodging: $15.41 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.55.
  • Lodging - Room nights: 9.2 million compared to the 10.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue, net per spend - Corporate Payments: $0.66 versus $0.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Other - Transactions: 296.6 million compared to the 274.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other - Revenues, net per transaction: $0.24 versus $0.21 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $258.80 million compared to the $249.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Lodging: $141.39 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $146.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenue- Brazil: $134.17 million compared to the $127.68 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Fleet: $365.50 million versus $394.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other: $71.03 million compared to the $65.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>

Shares of FleetCor Technologies have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

