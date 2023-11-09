Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fair Isaac (FICO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported $389.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $5.01 for the same period compares to $4.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.25 million, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fair Isaac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software: $168.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $166.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.
  • Revenues- Scores: $195.56 million compared to the $197.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $25.20 million compared to the $26.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fair Isaac here>>>

Shares of Fair Isaac have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise