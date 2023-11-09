Back to top

AppLovin (APP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) reported $864.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $794.43 million, representing a surprise of +8.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Apps: $359.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $345.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.6%.
  • Revenue- Software Platform: $504.45 million compared to the $450.28 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.5% year over year.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps: $55.17 million compared to the $56.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform: $364.12 million versus $300.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of AppLovin have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

