Compared to Estimates, AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 45.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to -$2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was +55.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $482.70 million versus $449.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other theatre: $125.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.8%.
  • Revenues- Admissions: $797.70 million compared to the $739.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.3% year over year.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

