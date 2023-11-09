Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.78 million, up 95.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.74, compared to -$1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.02, the EPS surprise was +27.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revance Therapeutics, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service revenue: $2.66 million versus $3.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.6% change.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $54.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $57.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +107.5%.
  • Revenue- Collaboration revenue: $0 million compared to the $0.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. have returned -16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise