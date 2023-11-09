Compared to Estimates, Jazz (JAZZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (
JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $972.14 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.84, compared to $5.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969.47 million, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.90.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues: $33.74 million versus $20.79 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +590.6% change. Revenues- Product sales, net: $938.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $946.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Total revenues- Oxybate- Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution: $331.63 million versus $336.92 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.6% change. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $213.71 million compared to the $219.08 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $4.63 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.7%. Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio(defibrotide)/defibrotide: $47.73 million versus $49.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $29.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $34.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca (lurbinectedin): $77.99 million compared to the $74.03 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Total revenues- Other: $2.91 million compared to the $1.85 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +190.4% year over year. Total revenues- Oxybate- Xyrem: $125.11 million compared to the $125.84 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51.1% year over year. Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $104.86 million compared to the $102.26 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Total revenues- Total Oncology: $260.41 million versus $260.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Jazz here>>>
Shares of Jazz have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
