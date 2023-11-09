Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EnerSys (ENS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) reported $901 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $907.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty: $123.30 million compared to the $129.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Motive Power: $355.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $328.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Net Sales- Energy Systems: $422.50 million versus $435.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for EnerSys here>>>

Shares of EnerSys have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enersys (ENS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise