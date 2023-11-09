Back to top

Supernus (SUPN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $153.88 million, down 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.29, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -323.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR: $20.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.4%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR: $29.60 million versus $28.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree: $37.10 million versus $38.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $149 million versus $136.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenues: $4.90 million compared to the $6.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI: $32.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.18 million.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Other: $7.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8 million.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN: $21.50 million compared to the $16.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Supernus have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

