Compared to Estimates, Honest (HNST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Honest (HNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $86.17 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.06 million, representing a surprise of +6.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Honest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Diapers and wipes: $52.58 million compared to the $53.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Household and wellness: $12.36 million compared to the $6.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Skin and personal care: $21.22 million versus $21.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Honest have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

