Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q3 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) reported $287.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 56%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $287.34 million, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cactus, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Spoolable Technologies: $105.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.93 million.
  • Revenues- Pressure Control: $182.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $178.51 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Spoolable Technologies: $39.77 million versus $15.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Pressure Control: $47.83 million compared to the $54.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Cactus, Inc. have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

