HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reported $480.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.8%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $488.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was -22.22%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc: 10,291 Ton compared to the 8,690.88 Ton average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold: 101,417 Oz compared to the 86,308.47 Oz average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper: 41,964 Ton versus 43,935.68 Ton estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper: 39,371 Ton versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 41,507.44 Ton.
- Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver: 1,063,032 Oz versus 967,817.6 Oz estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Silver: 748,955 Oz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 845,502.6 Oz.
- Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold: 74,799 Oz versus 80,206 Oz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenue from contracts- Copper: $334.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $339.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.5%.
- Revenue from contracts- Zinc: $17.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59.6%.
- Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum: $22.40 million compared to the $15.15 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue from contracts- Silver: $10.30 million versus $18.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.3% change.
- Revenue from contracts- Gold: $128.40 million compared to the $138.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.5% year over year.
Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.