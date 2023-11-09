We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diamondback (FANG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) reported $2.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $5.49 for the same period compares to $6.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.90, the EPS surprise was +12.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Diamondback performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily production / Daily combined volumes: 452,848 BOE/D versus 446,969.3 BOE/D estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Average Prices - Natural gas liquids: $21.02 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.24 per barrel.
- Average Prices - Oil: $81.57 per barrel versus the six-analyst average estimate of $79.91 per barrel.
- Average Prices - Natural gas, hedged: $1.62 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.63 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average Prices - Natural gas: $1.62 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $1.6 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average Prices - Oil -hedged: $80.51 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $79.39 per barrel.
- Total Production Volume: 41,662 MBOE versus 40,953.2 MBOE estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Prices - Natural gas liquids, hedged: $21.02 per barrel versus $21.63 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales: $188 million versus $180.38 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.9% change.
- Revenues- Natural gas sales: $80 million compared to the $70.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73% year over year.
- Revenues- Oil sales: $2 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
Shares of Diamondback have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.