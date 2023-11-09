We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
India ETF (INCO) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $43.16/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
INCO in Focus
The underlying Indxx India Consumer Index is a maximum 30-stock free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the market performance of companies in the consumer industry in India. The fund has an exposure of 57.37% and 42.63% to the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sector, respectively. The product charges 75 bps in annual fees (see: all Emerging Asia-Pacific ETFs).
Why the Move?
The ongoing festive season in India has resulted in sales of retail and e-commerce companies surging. Robust rural consumer spending, fueling 9% growth in the consumer goods sector in the third quarter is a key tailwind for the fund. An optimistic outlook on India’s economy from consumers has resulted in improving consumer sentiment as per the country’s central bank’s consumer sentiment index.
IMF recently raised its GDP growth forecast for the country, which is also a positive for the fund.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, INCO has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 9.2, which gives cues of a further rally.